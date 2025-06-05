Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Co. 2-285th Aviation Regiment Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap and Sgt. Samantha Hill

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, conduct aerial gunnery training at Gila Bend Gunnery Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. on June 7, 2025. Aerial gunnery is a full-spectrum rehearsal of lethality, demonstrating the National Guard's ability to shoot, move, and communicate in support of air assault operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap and Sgt. Samantha Hill, released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 00:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965901
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-AY325-3001
    Filename: DOD_111057891
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Co. 2-285th Aviation Regiment Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by SSG Jacob Dunlap and SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    lethality
    AZNG
    Aerial Gunnery Training
    AZDEMA
    2-285th aviation regiment

