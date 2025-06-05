B Co. 2-285th Aviation Regiment Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, conduct aerial gunnery training at Gila Bend Gunnery Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. on June 7, 2025. Aerial gunnery is a full-spectrum rehearsal of lethality, demonstrating the National Guard's ability to shoot, move, and communicate in support of air assault operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap and Sgt. Samantha Hill, released)