U.S. Army soldiers with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, conduct aerial gunnery training at Gila Bend Gunnery Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. on June 7, 2025. Aerial gunnery is a full-spectrum rehearsal of lethality, demonstrating the National Guard's ability to shoot, move, and communicate in support of air assault operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap and Sgt. Samantha Hill, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965901
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-AY325-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111057891
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B Co. 2-285th Aviation Regiment Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by SSG Jacob Dunlap and SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.