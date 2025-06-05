Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    185th ARW change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Johnson 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    185th ARW hosts a formal change of command ceremony for wing command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965900
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-TY602-1001
    Filename: DOD_111057876
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW change of command, by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Adam Carlson assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    Iowa
    leadership
    BATS
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Siouxland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download