185th ARW hosts a formal change of command ceremony for wing command.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965900
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-TY602-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111057876
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th ARW change of command, by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Adam Carlson assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing
