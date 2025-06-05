Soldiers from the 1013th Quartermaster Company and Bravo Company, 7th General Support Aviation Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, execute a training exercise, transporting them from one location to another in support of Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 23:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965898
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-FC853-9326
|Filename:
|DOD_111057868
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - Chinook Unit Transportation, by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.