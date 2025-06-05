Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Mojave Falcon - Chinook Unit Transportation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1013th Quartermaster Company and Bravo Company, 7th General Support Aviation Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, execute a training exercise, transporting them from one location to another in support of Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 23:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965898
    VIRIN: 250605-A-FC853-9326
    Filename: DOD_111057868
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - Chinook Unit Transportation, by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download