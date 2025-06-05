Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th ARW utilizes a mobile kitchen during Combat Readiness Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing serve fellow airmen from a recently constructed expandable single pallet expedition kitchen during a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 7, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise tested the deployment readiness and supporting infrastructure of the installation to support wartime operations by assessing Airmen on performance-based tasks critical to mission readiness, such as cargo processing, personnel deployment and emergency response actions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965896
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-FM865-1007
    Filename: DOD_111057831
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ARW utilizes a mobile kitchen during Combat Readiness Exercise, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Combat Readiness exercise
    contentcollectionweek

