Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing serve fellow airmen from a recently constructed expandable single pallet expedition kitchen during a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 7, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise tested the deployment readiness and supporting infrastructure of the installation to support wartime operations by assessing Airmen on performance-based tasks critical to mission readiness, such as cargo processing, personnel deployment and emergency response actions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965896
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-FM865-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111057831
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
This work, 155th ARW utilizes a mobile kitchen during Combat Readiness Exercise, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
