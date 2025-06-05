Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Combat Readiness Exercise at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, June 6-8, 2025. The exercise tested the deployment readiness and supporting infrastructure of the installation to support wartime operations by assessing Airmen on performance-based tasks critical to mission readiness, such as facilitating the repair and maintenance of vital runway infrastructure, deployment of critical mission support infrastructure, enemy deterrence, perimeter security, unmanned aircraft deterrence, establishment of essential communications, and hot pit aircraft refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965891
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-TV994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111057817
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

