Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Combat Readiness Exercise at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, June 6-8, 2025. The exercise tested the deployment readiness and supporting infrastructure of the installation to support wartime operations by assessing Airmen on performance-based tasks critical to mission readiness, such as facilitating the repair and maintenance of vital runway infrastructure, deployment of critical mission support infrastructure, enemy deterrence, perimeter security, unmanned aircraft deterrence, establishment of essential communications, and hot pit aircraft refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965891
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-TV994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111057817
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.