155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 6-8, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Combat Readiness Exercise evaluated the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. Airmen practiced processing people and equipment to support a deployment, and then honed their skills operating in a simulated degraded environment. Personnel responded to simulated attacks, donned mission oriented protective posture gear , and launched aircraft in the rain in support of the overall mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)