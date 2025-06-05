Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 6-8, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Combat Readiness Exercise evaluated the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. Airmen practiced processing people and equipment to support a deployment, and then honed their skills operating in a simulated degraded environment. Personnel responded to simulated attacks, donned mission oriented protective posture gear , and launched aircraft in the rain in support of the overall mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:30
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    Nebraska
    readiness
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Combat Readiness exercise
    Nebraska National Guard
    contentcollectionweek

