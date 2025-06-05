155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 6-8, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Combat Readiness Exercise evaluated the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. Airmen practiced processing people and equipment to support a deployment, and then honed their skills operating in a simulated degraded environment. Personnel responded to simulated attacks, donned mission oriented protective posture gear , and launched aircraft in the rain in support of the overall mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965888
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-EW795-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111057640
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
