    Taking Flight: One's Soldier's Remarkable Journey

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Palacios 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Amuda Lubajo, Chinook crew chief with Bravo Company, 7th General Services Aviation Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment talks about his journey from being a South Sudanese refugee fleeing civil war to leading a Chinook aircrew in the skies over Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    Lugano is one of the 9,000 Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Operation Mojave Falcon. The exercise synchronizes five major exercises—including the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, and Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise—across premier Total Force training platforms such as Fort Hunter Liggett, Fort Irwin, and supporting sites nationwide.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:23
