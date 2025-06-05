Taking Flight: One's Soldier's Remarkable Journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Amuda Lubajo, Chinook crew chief with Bravo Company, 7th General Services Aviation Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment talks about his journey from being a South Sudanese refugee fleeing civil war to leading a Chinook aircrew in the skies over Fort Hunter Liggett, California.



Lugano is one of the 9,000 Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Operation Mojave Falcon. The exercise synchronizes five major exercises—including the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, and Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise—across premier Total Force training platforms such as Fort Hunter Liggett, Fort Irwin, and supporting sites nationwide.