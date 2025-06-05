Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Ground Defender

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    B-Roll of Operation Ground Defender, a field training exercise involving the security forces squadrons of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Phoenix Ariz.; 162nd Wing Tucson, Ariz., and 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Ground Defender, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

