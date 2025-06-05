RADR system under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap

Airmen from across the country work together to construct a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair system at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2025. This mock runway will be used as a training asset for the Air National Guard Schoolhouse, operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, to help civil engineering Airmen learn how to quickly repair an airfield in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|06.06.2025
|06.08.2025 15:26
|Package
|965879
|250606-Z-MI146-1001
|DOD_111057325
|00:01:23
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|2
