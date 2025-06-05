Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR system under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from across the country work together to construct a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair system at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2025. This mock runway will be used as a training asset for the Air National Guard Schoolhouse, operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, to help civil engineering Airmen learn how to quickly repair an airfield in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 15:26
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    RED HORSE
    Construction

