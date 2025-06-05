West Virginia National Guard Members volunteer to support 2025 WV Special Olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia National Guard volunteered at the 2025 WV Special Olympics Summer Games, held June 7-8 in Charleston, W.Va., where about 550 athletes competed. The West Virginia National Guard supports Special Olympics West Virginia during their Summer games by providing service member volunteers to help with the administration and organization of the different sports competitions. This partnership is one of the many ways that the WVNG demonstrates its commitment to building and maintaining meaningful relationships within its community. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)