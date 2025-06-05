Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia National Guard Members volunteer to support 2025 WV Special Olympics

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia National Guard volunteered at the 2025 WV Special Olympics Summer Games, held June 7-8 in Charleston, W.Va., where about 550 athletes competed. The West Virginia National Guard supports Special Olympics West Virginia during their Summer games by providing service member volunteers to help with the administration and organization of the different sports competitions. This partnership is one of the many ways that the WVNG demonstrates its commitment to building and maintaining meaningful relationships within its community. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 15:27
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

