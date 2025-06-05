U.S. Soldiers continue Project Flytrap CUAS operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment continue counter-unmanned aerial system operations with support from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 7, 2025. Project Flytrap is a series of CUAS training scenarios that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



~Timestamps~



(00:00) Title Card

(00:06-01:02) U.S. Soldiers set up the Wingman and Pitbull portable UAS threat detector and jammer.

(01:03-02:18) U.S. Soldiers detect nearby unmanned aerial systems using the Wingman and Pitbull.

(02:19) U.S. Soldiers detect a UAS in real-time using a digital aerial view.

(02:43-03:40) U.S. Soldiers train on the Smartshooter SMASH 2000L attached to an M4A1 carbine rifle.

(03:41-04:27) U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment operate an AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system to provide air picture to Soldiers assigned to 2CR.