Maryland National Guard celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Governor Wes Moore

More than 50 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers celebrated the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Governor Wes Moore at the State House in Annapolis, Md., June 7, 2025. Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, deputy adjutant general for the Maryland National Guard, and Dr. Julie Shively, Maryland National Guard command historian, and Gov. Moore provided remarks during the ceremony. In addition to cutting a ceremonial cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers, six Soldiers reenlisted and one Soldier was promoted during the event. (Maryland National Guard video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
