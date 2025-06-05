Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Governor Wes Moore

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    More than 50 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers celebrated the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Governor Wes Moore at the State House in Annapolis, Md., June 7, 2025. Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, deputy adjutant general for the Maryland National Guard, and Dr. Julie Shively, Maryland National Guard command historian, and Gov. Moore provided remarks during the ceremony. In addition to cutting a ceremonial cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers, six Soldiers reenlisted and one Soldier was promoted during the event. (Maryland National Guard video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965869
    VIRIN: 250607-F-YE885-9885
    Filename: DOD_111057051
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Governor Wes Moore, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland National Guard
    Army250

