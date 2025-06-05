The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events in the Nation’s Capital. Events include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. Part of the parade preparation process included moving U.S. Army light equipment transporters, Stryker armored vehicles, HEMTT A4 fuel servicing trucks, and other equipment by rail to Washington D.C. on June 8, 2025. The vehicles, which are a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade, departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where they are assigned to various units within the 3d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, U.S. Army wheeled vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
