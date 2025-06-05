High Rollers foster esprit de corps during 2025 UNITE competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 152nd Airlift Wing (High Rollers) participate in a series of competitive events fostering esprit de corps, camaraderie and morale during the Wing’s 2025 UNITE event. This year marks the third annual competition. The UNITE program empowers unit commanders to create new opportunities for recreational and cohesive activities to strengthen the bond between members within the unit.