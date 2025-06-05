Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Rollers foster esprit de corps during 2025 UNITE competition

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 152nd Airlift Wing (High Rollers) participate in a series of competitive events fostering esprit de corps, camaraderie and morale during the Wing’s 2025 UNITE event. This year marks the third annual competition. The UNITE program empowers unit commanders to create new opportunities for recreational and cohesive activities to strengthen the bond between members within the unit.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965864
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-QD586-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056812
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Rollers foster esprit de corps during 2025 UNITE competition, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    Readiness
    Unite
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing

