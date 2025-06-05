Airmen with the 152nd Airlift Wing (High Rollers) participate in a series of competitive events fostering esprit de corps, camaraderie and morale during the Wing’s 2025 UNITE event. This year marks the third annual competition. The UNITE program empowers unit commanders to create new opportunities for recreational and cohesive activities to strengthen the bond between members within the unit.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965864
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-QD586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056812
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High Rollers foster esprit de corps during 2025 UNITE competition, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.