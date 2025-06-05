U.S. Soldiers from the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, along with Czech Republic soldiers gave a shout-out to the U.S. Army's birthday during Saber Guardian 25 in Rancířov, Czech Republic, on June 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965862
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-GV482-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111056751
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RANCIROV, CZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army 250th Birthday, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
