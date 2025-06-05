Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army wheeled vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jude Vogel 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army light equipment transporters, Stryker armored vehicles, HEMTT A4 fuel servicing trucks, and other equipment arrive via rail in Washington D.C. to take part in the 250th Army Birthday Parade on June 8, 2025. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where they are assigned to various units within the 3d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965855
    VIRIN: 250608-A-UY468-1370
    Filename: DOD_111056608
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army wheeled vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #army250, Army Birthday Parade, Army 250th Birthday, XVIII Airborne Corps, 3d Cavalry Regiment

