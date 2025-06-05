U.S. Army light equipment transporters, Stryker armored vehicles, HEMTT A4 fuel servicing trucks, and other equipment arrive via rail in Washington D.C. to take part in the 250th Army Birthday Parade on June 8, 2025. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where they are assigned to various units within the 3d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965855
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-UY468-1370
|Filename:
|DOD_111056608
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army wheeled vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.