D-Day 81st - Paratrooper Jump

Interview with U.S. Army MAJ Ramon Espaillat, a support operations officer, 173rd Airborne Brigade, following a freefall jump performed by U.S. and allied forces in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe).