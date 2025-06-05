Interview with U.S. Army MAJ Ramon Espaillat, a support operations officer, 173rd Airborne Brigade, following a freefall jump performed by U.S. and allied forces in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe).
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965852
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-MW880-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111056497
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day 81st - MAJ Ramon Espaillat, 173rd Airborne Brigade, by PO2 Jack Hoppe and PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
