Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMFA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of the Marine Corps’ F-35B with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. The F-35B provides the MEU with short take-off and vertical landing capabilities, serving as a force multiplier, seamlessly sharing data with ground forces, naval vessels and other aircraft to provide a complete operational picture. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 08:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 965843
    VIRIN: 250528-M-BN482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056247
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMFA, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    force multiplier
    capable
    lethality
    Air-Supremacy
    F-35B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download