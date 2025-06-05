A video highlighting the capabilities of the Marine Corps’ F-35B with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. The F-35B provides the MEU with short take-off and vertical landing capabilities, serving as a force multiplier, seamlessly sharing data with ground forces, naval vessels and other aircraft to provide a complete operational picture. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 08:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|965843
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-BN482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056247
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMFA, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
