31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMFA

A video highlighting the capabilities of the Marine Corps’ F-35B with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. The F-35B provides the MEU with short take-off and vertical landing capabilities, serving as a force multiplier, seamlessly sharing data with ground forces, naval vessels and other aircraft to provide a complete operational picture. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)