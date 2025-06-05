Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balkan Sentinel International Live Fire Exercise

    KOREN TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    06.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the international live-fire exercise portion of Balkan Sentinel alongside Italian, Romanian, and Bulgarian forces at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    ["Contact" by Dean Wagg is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 07:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965842
    VIRIN: 250607-A-RE759-2001
    Filename: DOD_111056243
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Video Product: Balkan Sentinel International Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    BalkanSentinel

