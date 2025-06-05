KAMANDAG 9: U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn. 1st Marines, MRF-D 25.3, conduct an air insert

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, conduct an air insert and follow-on engagement area development before a counter-landing live-fire during KAMANDAG 9 at Palawan, Philippines, May 30, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
