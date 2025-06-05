Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview : Bulgarian Col. Ivaylo Ivanov speaks on Immediate Response 2025

    BULGARIA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Bulgarian Col. Ivaylo Ivanov speaks on the importance of conducting joint live-fire exercises with the U.S., Bulgarian and Italian armed forces during exercise Balkan Sentinel, at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, Jun. 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra )

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 04:02
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BG

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    Balkan Sentinel

