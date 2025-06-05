Bulgarian Col. Ivaylo Ivanov speaks on the importance of conducting joint live-fire exercises with the U.S., Bulgarian and Italian armed forces during exercise Balkan Sentinel, at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, Jun. 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra )
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 04:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965839
|VIRIN:
|250608-F-DU706-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111056223
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview : Bulgarian Col. Ivaylo Ivanov speaks on Immediate Response 2025, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
