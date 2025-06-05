Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside NATO partners and allies during Immediate Response 25

    BULGARIA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman Alexandra Dale 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside Bulgarian, Romanian, and Italian soldiers during exercise Immediate Response 25 in Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational
    battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 03:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965836
    VIRIN: 250607-F-UM994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056167
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside NATO partners and allies during Immediate Response 25, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse
    Balkan Sentinel

