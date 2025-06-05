U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside Bulgarian, Romanian, and Italian soldiers during exercise Immediate Response 25 in Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational
battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale).
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965836
|VIRIN:
|250607-F-UM994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056167
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside NATO partners and allies during Immediate Response 25, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS
