Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWDs complete patrol and detection training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, conduct patrol and detect training with MWDs at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. MWDs are trained to detect, deter and detain threats to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965820
    VIRIN: 250604-F-MU520-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056030
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWDs complete patrol and detection training, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    meritocracy
    Contentcollectionweek
    Contentcollectionweek, lethality, readiness, meritocracy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download