U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, conduct patrol and detect training with MWDs at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. MWDs are trained to detect, deter and detain threats to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965820
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-MU520-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056030
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWDs complete patrol and detection training, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.