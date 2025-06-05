Soldiers from the 223rd Transportation Company and the 233rd Quartermaster Company work in tandem to ensure fuel is successfully transported, stored, and tested during a critical logistics mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. Fuel is moved from the Air National Guard fuel supply point to the Fueling System Supply Point (FSSP) at the bivouac site on Fort Dix. Spec. Austin Webb and Spec. Alison Kaminski walk viewers through the step-by-step process of fuel delivery and quality assurance, highlighting the importance of coordination, precision, and teamwork in supporting operational readiness. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 20:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965816
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-KY778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111055932
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QLLEX Fuel Operations, by SFC Brad Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.