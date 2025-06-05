QLLEX Fuel Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 223rd Transportation Company and the 233rd Quartermaster Company work in tandem to ensure fuel is successfully transported, stored, and tested during a critical logistics mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. Fuel is moved from the Air National Guard fuel supply point to the Fueling System Supply Point (FSSP) at the bivouac site on Fort Dix. Spec. Austin Webb and Spec. Alison Kaminski walk viewers through the step-by-step process of fuel delivery and quality assurance, highlighting the importance of coordination, precision, and teamwork in supporting operational readiness. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC.