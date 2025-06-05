Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLLEX Fuel Operations

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brad Miller 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 223rd Transportation Company and the 233rd Quartermaster Company work in tandem to ensure fuel is successfully transported, stored, and tested during a critical logistics mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. Fuel is moved from the Air National Guard fuel supply point to the Fueling System Supply Point (FSSP) at the bivouac site on Fort Dix. Spec. Austin Webb and Spec. Alison Kaminski walk viewers through the step-by-step process of fuel delivery and quality assurance, highlighting the importance of coordination, precision, and teamwork in supporting operational readiness. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965816
    VIRIN: 250607-A-KY778-1001
    Filename: DOD_111055932
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QLLEX Fuel Operations, by SFC Brad Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    QLLEX
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

