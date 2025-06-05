Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15E Strike Eagle

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) connects its boom, operated by Staff Sgt. Cameron Buell, 314th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) boom operator, to an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, conducting air refueling operations over Idaho, June 3, 2025. The 940th ARW provides worldwide air refueling operations as well as Airmen who are ready for deployment in support of US national security objectives. The 314th ARS is a unit of the 940th ARW which provides worldwide air refueling operations as well as Airmen who are ready for deployment in support of US national security objectives. The 366th Fighter Wing operates out of Mountain Home Air Force Base and is responsible for providing combat airpower and support for worldwide operations. The F-15E is a two-seat, twin-engine, all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-ground fighter-bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965807
    VIRIN: 250603-F-WX919-5403
    Filename: DOD_111055826
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15E Strike Eagle, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boom Operator
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    366th FW
    940th ARW
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    air refueling operations

