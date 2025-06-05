Marine Week Nashville 2025: Nashville Humane Association

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 volunteer at Nashville Humane Association during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. The Marines provided assistance with re-logging a path and playing with cats and dogs in order to foster positive relationships and create a lasting impression with the community. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
