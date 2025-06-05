U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Caleb Coltrane, a recruiter with Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Murfeesboro, participates in an interview discussing the Marines' 250th birthday, Marine Week Nashville and why he joined the Marine Corps at Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee, June 5, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)
|06.05.2025
|06.07.2025 17:30
|Interviews
|965799
|250605-M-MF519-3001
|DOD_111055759
|00:03:18
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville: Staff Sergeant Caleb Coltrane Interview, by Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
