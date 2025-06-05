Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville: Staff Sergeant Caleb Coltrane Interview

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Caleb Coltrane, a recruiter with Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Murfeesboro, participates in an interview discussing the Marines' 250th birthday, Marine Week Nashville and why he joined the Marine Corps at Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee, June 5, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)

