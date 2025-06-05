Ms. Taylor Nealon, Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday support staff with Revolve Solutions, LLC participates in an interview about Marine Week Nashville, working with the Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-250, and inspiring interactions with the local community at Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee, June 5, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 17:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965798
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-MF519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111055755
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025: Ms. Taylor Nealon Interview, by Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
