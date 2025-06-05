Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on the Perimeter

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke  

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with A. Co., 2916th Aviation Battalion give an aerial tour of the Troops conducting training as part of Mojave Falcon at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., 1 June. Following the tour you can see U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 146th Transportation Company(TC) and the 208th TC in action as they secure the perimeter of their Forwarding Operating. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 22:52
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on the Perimeter, by SSG Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX
    ArmyReserve
    usarmyreserve
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25
    BeAllYouCan

