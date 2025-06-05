Eyes on the Perimeter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with A. Co., 2916th Aviation Battalion give an aerial tour of the Troops conducting training as part of Mojave Falcon at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., 1 June. Following the tour you can see U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 146th Transportation Company(TC) and the 208th TC in action as they secure the perimeter of their Forwarding Operating. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)