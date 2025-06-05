U.S. Army Soldiers with A. Co., 2916th Aviation Battalion give an aerial tour of the Troops conducting training as part of Mojave Falcon at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., 1 June. Following the tour you can see U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 146th Transportation Company(TC) and the 208th TC in action as they secure the perimeter of their Forwarding Operating. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 22:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965797
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-TQ452-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111055703
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eyes on the Perimeter, by SSG Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
