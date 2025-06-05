BALTOPS25 – 2/14 HIMARS Live-Fire Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division fires a rocket on a live-fire range during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)