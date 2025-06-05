A U.S. Marine Corps M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division fires a rocket on a live-fire range during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965791
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-VR873-8221
|Filename:
|DOD_111055529
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|KLAIPEDA, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BALTOPS25 – 2/14 HIMARS Live-Fire Range, by Sgt Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.