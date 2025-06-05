Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS25 – 2/14 HIMARS Live-Fire Range

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine Corps M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division fires a rocket on a live-fire range during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965791
    VIRIN: 250606-M-VR873-8221
    Filename: DOD_111055529
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT

