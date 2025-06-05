Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    800th Military Police Company React to a Protest

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll video of veterans, contractors and civilians on a protest exercise (on contaminated water supply) with Military Police from the 800th Military Police Company, 317th Military Police Battalion during Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Reserve videos by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965788
    VIRIN: 250601-A-VN109-9435
    Filename: DOD_111055440
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    CSTX
    ArmyReserve
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MoajveFalcon25

