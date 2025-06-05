U.S. Army tests new anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment utilize multiple counter-unmanned aerial systems during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Project Flytrap involves the application of new technologies alongside our NATO allies that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)