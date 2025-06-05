U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment utilize multiple counter-unmanned aerial systems during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Project Flytrap involves the application of new technologies alongside our NATO allies that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965786
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-VC863-7869
|Filename:
|DOD_111055389
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army tests new anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
