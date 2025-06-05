Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army tests new anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment utilize multiple counter-unmanned aerial systems during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Project Flytrap involves the application of new technologies alongside our NATO allies that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965786
    VIRIN: 250606-A-VC863-7869
    Filename: DOD_111055389
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

