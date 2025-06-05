U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers and other equipment arrive at Washington D.C. to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 7, 2025. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 2. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria and Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)