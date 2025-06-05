Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez and Spc. Rebeca Soria

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers and other equipment arrive at Washington D.C. to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 7, 2025. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 2. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria and Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965782
    VIRIN: 250607-A-XI851-1744
    Filename: DOD_111055356
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by SGT Bernabe Lopez and SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #army250, Army Birthday Parade, Army 250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download