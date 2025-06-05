U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers and other equipment arrive at Washington D.C. to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 7, 2025. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 2. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria and Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965782
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-XI851-1744
|Filename:
|DOD_111055356
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by SGT Bernabe Lopez and SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.