    D-Day 81st | 82nd Airborne & 90th Infantry Division Gourbesville Ceremony

    GOURBESVILLE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 90th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participate in the Gourbesville commemoration during D-Day 81st annual ceremonies, June 5, 2025, in Gourbesville, France. The ceremony honors the 300 U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Airborne and 90th Infantry Division who died while liberating Gourbesville during the D-Day landings in 1944. (U.S. Army Reserves video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965777
    VIRIN: 250605-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_111055114
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GOURBESVILLE, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 81st | 82nd Airborne & 90th Infantry Division Gourbesville Ceremony, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    Liberation
    USArmyReserves
    90th Sustainment Brigade
    D-Day81st
    Gourbesville

