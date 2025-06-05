D-Day 81st | 82nd Airborne & 90th Infantry Division Gourbesville Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 90th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participate in the Gourbesville commemoration during D-Day 81st annual ceremonies, June 5, 2025, in Gourbesville, France. The ceremony honors the 300 U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Airborne and 90th Infantry Division who died while liberating Gourbesville during the D-Day landings in 1944. (U.S. Army Reserves video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)