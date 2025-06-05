The Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 held a special performance for Beale Air Force Base (AFB) members and DoD ID holders at Beale AFB, California, June 6, 2025. This opportunity allowed aerial performers a practice day before the official air show kicked off from June 7 to 8. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965776
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-WX919-4571
|Filename:
|DOD_111055107
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 DoD Day, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.