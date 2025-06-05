1-181st Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Annual Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct annual training and are assisted by the 181st Foward Support Company at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 6. Enhancing readiness is a key function of the 1-181st FAR's annual training exercise. Training alongside the 181st FSC, the exercises involve sharpening Soldier's critical skills using mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)