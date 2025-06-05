1-181st Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct annual training and are assisted by the 181st Foward Support Company at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 6. Enhancing readiness is a key function of the 1-181st FAR's annual training exercise. Training alongside the 181st FSC, the exercises involve sharpening Soldier's critical skills using mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)
|06.06.2025
|06.07.2025 12:54
|Video Productions
|965775
|250606-Z-KR273-1063
|DOD_111055057
|00:00:32
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|2
|2
