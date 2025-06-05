Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Annual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Landon Evans 

    30th Troop Command, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct annual training and are assisted by the 181st Foward Support Company at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 6. Enhancing readiness is a key function of the 1-181st FAR's annual training exercise. Training alongside the 181st FSC, the exercises involve sharpening Soldier's critical skills using mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965775
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-KR273-1063
    Filename: DOD_111055057
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Annual Training, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR
    1-181 FAR AT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download