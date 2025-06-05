Susan Marrow - D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross

Interview with the daughter of Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens, Susan Marrow, following a ceremony which posthumously awarded Owens the Distinguished Service Cross, June 5, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jack Hoppe and Mass Communication Specialist Samuel Wagner)
