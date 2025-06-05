Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ed Harm Interview - D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross

    FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with historical researcher, Ed Harm, following a ceremony which posthumously awarded Owens the Distinguished Service Cross, June 5, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jack Hoppe and Mass Communication Specialist Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 09:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965768
    VIRIN: 250605-N-GP384-1003
    Filename: DOD_111054804
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FR

    Normandy
    Army
    D-Day
    AFNEurope

