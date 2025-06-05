U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fly a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with attached Bambi and SEMAT water buckets during aerial fire fighting training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May. 30, 2025. This training certifies flight crews to employ Bambi and SEMAT water buckets to fight wildland fires. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965765
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-XB890-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_111054722
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training GoPro Footage, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
