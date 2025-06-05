Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training GoPro Footage

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fly a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with attached Bambi and SEMAT water buckets during aerial fire fighting training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May. 30, 2025. This training certifies flight crews to employ Bambi and SEMAT water buckets to fight wildland fires. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965765
    VIRIN: 250530-A-XB890-1015
    Filename: DOD_111054722
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training GoPro Footage, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether; USArmy; EUCOM; 7ATC; VictoryCorps

