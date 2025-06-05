D-Day 81st - Pointe Du Hoc ceremony (B-Roll)

A ceremony held in honor of the World War II rangers who risked and lost their lives while assaulting the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
