    D-Day 81st - Pointe Du Hoc ceremony (B-Roll)

    CALVADOS, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A ceremony held in honor of the World War II rangers who risked and lost their lives while assaulting the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965760
    VIRIN: 250605-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111054654
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CALVADOS, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Normandy
    Army
    D-Day
    AFNEurope

