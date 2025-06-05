U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, set up static displays during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965756
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-AQ293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111054541
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Static Displays Time-Lapse, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
