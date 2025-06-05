Interview: CDA Trey Lyons

Trey Lyons, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Zagreb, speaks about the importance of Immediate Response at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, June 4, 2025. Joint training strengthens interoperability and builds a cohesive force capable of meeting future mission requirements.
|06.03.2025
|06.07.2025 03:04
|Interviews
|965755
|250604-A-PT551-8159
|DOD_111054531
|00:00:25
|HR
|0
|0
