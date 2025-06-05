Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: CDA Trey Lyons

    CROATIA

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Trey Lyons, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Zagreb, speaks about the importance of Immediate Response at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, June 4, 2025. Joint training strengthens interoperability and builds a cohesive force capable of meeting future mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 03:04
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Interview: CDA Trey Lyons, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    We Are NATO
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    SwordOfFreedom

