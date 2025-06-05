Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Nashville Baptist Church

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Nashville Baptist Church as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. This visit between Marines and children gives an opportunity for them to connect to each other and for the Marines to give back to the community. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965754
    VIRIN: 250605-M-AQ293-1003
    Filename: DOD_111054514
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Nashville Baptist Church, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download