Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Nashville Baptist Church

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Nashville Baptist Church as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. This visit between Marines and children gives an opportunity for them to connect to each other and for the Marines to give back to the community. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965754
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-AQ293-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111054514
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
