Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Lance Cpl. Rohan Uk

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rohan Uk, a heavy equipment mechanic with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, speaks about Marine Week Nashville and the 250th birthday during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Uk is visiting the Nashville Baptist Church to spend time with the children by reading them books and playing games. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)