    Salaknib 2025

    PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Able company, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver to an objective during exercise Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 2, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Smith Dominick)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965751
    VIRIN: 250602-A-LB960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111054486
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PH

