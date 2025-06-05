Salaknib 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Able company, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver to an objective during exercise Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 2, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Smith Dominick)