Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division conducts a simulated assault to cap off JPMRC-X

A Philippine Army Soldier assigned to 71st Infantry Battalion, 702nd Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts a simulated assault during exercise Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 6, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)