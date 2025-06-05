Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division conducts a simulated assault to cap off JPMRC-X

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A Philippine Army Soldier assigned to 71st Infantry Battalion, 702nd Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts a simulated assault during exercise Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 6, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 06:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965745
    VIRIN: 250606-A-AJ888-1032
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111054397
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

