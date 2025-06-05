This Is What Service Looks Like

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Nina Ramon 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A powerful moment of commitment and pride as over 164 soldiers from 33 units and 43 different MOSs raised their right hands and reaffirmed their oath, led by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve.

    THis unforgettable ceremony during the #MojaveFalcon25 at Ft. Hunter Liggett reflects the strength, diversity and dedication of today’s Army Reserve force. These soldiers chose to continue their service to their country, their communities, and each other.

    Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests force readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), the National Training Center (NTC), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

