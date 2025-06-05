This Is What Service Looks Like

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A powerful moment of commitment and pride as over 164 soldiers from 33 units and 43 different MOSs raised their right hands and reaffirmed their oath, led by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve.



THis unforgettable ceremony during the #MojaveFalcon25 at Ft. Hunter Liggett reflects the strength, diversity and dedication of today’s Army Reserve force. These soldiers chose to continue their service to their country, their communities, and each other.



Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests force readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), the National Training Center (NTC), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.