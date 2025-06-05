Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Hometown Hero

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    David West, California Association of County Veterans Services Officers president, speaks of his experience at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. West was selected as the Beale Hometown Hero and received an incentive flight from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

