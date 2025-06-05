Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii honors Battle of Midway’s 83rd anniversary

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Strahan 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Midway June 6, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965717
    VIRIN: 250606-N-TB080-1001
    PIN: 00000
    Filename: DOD_111053966
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    USS Arizona Memorial
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Battle of Midway
    wreath ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

